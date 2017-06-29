What the Culture Gabfest Learned on Its Trip Down Under

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Wednesday’s edition of the Culture Gabfest, Dana, Stephen, and Julia share some impressions from their trip to Australia.

What’s going on with the former convict colony these days? While American politics dominate the news in Australia, Americans are often ignorant of Australian news. The hosts discuss what makes Australia so civilized compared with the U.S., and Stephen takes sides in the sibling rivalry between sunny Sydney and artsy Melbourne.