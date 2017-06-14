Et Tu, Delta Air Lines?

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 456 with Isaac Butler, Stephen Metcalf, and Dana Stevens with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Isaac, Dana, and Stephen are joined by our producer Ben to discuss the YouTube series Car Boys.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the new HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest about a daughter who murders her mother after years of abuse. They’re joined by journalist Michelle Dean, who wrote about the case for BuzzFeed. Next, they dive into the recent controversy of the Public Theater’s staging of Julius Caesar, which included a Trump-like protagonist and led some corporations to pull their funding for the production. Finally, the gabbers talk Hi-Phi Nation, a new podcast from Barry Lam, debating whether it treads too close to its public radio inspirations or transcends the form.

Endorsements

Isaac: Plutarch’s Parallel Lives, and the movie Little Boxes

Stephen: The Forgotten Waltz by Anne Enright

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Julius Caesar” by French Montana

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.