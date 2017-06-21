Sink Your Nails Into Claws

The Culture Gabfest “Vicarious Nails” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on It Comes at Night, Claws, and Beth Ditto’s solo album Fake Sugar.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 457 with Christina Cauterucci, Stephen Metcalf, and June Thomas with the audio player below.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the new film It Comes at Night from director Trey Edward Shults. Is it really a horror movie, or something else entirely? Next, they talk about the new TNT drama Claws, starring the great Niecy Nash. Finally, Gossip lead singer Beth Ditto is breaking out as a solo artist. The critics tackle her new record Fake Sugar while delving into her legacy as a queer icon and artist.
Endorsements
June: The complete works of actress Elizabeth Marvel
Christina: Music for Wartime by Rebecca Makkai
Stephen: Warner Bros: The Making of an American Movie Studio by David Thomson
