Sink Your Nails Into Claws

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the new film It Comes at Night from director Trey Edward Shults. Is it really a horror movie, or something else entirely? Next, they talk about the new TNT drama Claws, starring the great Niecy Nash. Finally, Gossip lead singer Beth Ditto is breaking out as a solo artist. The critics tackle her new record Fake Sugar while delving into her legacy as a queer icon and artist.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

June: The complete works of actress Elizabeth Marvel

Christina: Music for Wartime by Rebecca Makkai

Stephen: Warner Bros: The Making of an American Movie Studio by David Thomson

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

