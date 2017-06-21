 It Comes at Night, Claws on TNT, and Beth Ditto’s solo album Fake Sugar.

Sink Your Nails Into Claws

Sink Your Nails Into Claws

Slate
Culture Gabfest
Slate's weekly roundtable.
June 21 2017 10:26 AM

The Culture Gabfest “Vicarious Nails” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on It Comes at Night, Claws, and Beth Ditto’s solo album Fake Sugar.

120229_SF_cultureGabfest

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 457 with Christina Cauterucci, Stephen Metcalf, and June Thomas with the audio player below.

And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.

Advertisement

On this week’s Slate Plus, Christina, Stephen, and June discuss the term snowflakes.

Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the new film It Comes at Night from director Trey Edward Shults. Is it really a horror movie, or something else entirely? Next, they talk about the new TNT drama Claws, starring the great Niecy Nash. Finally, Gossip lead singer Beth Ditto is breaking out as a solo artist. The critics tackle her new record Fake Sugar while delving into her legacy as a queer icon and artist.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Advertisement

Endorsements

June: The complete works of actress Elizabeth Marvel

Christina: Music for Wartime by Rebecca Makkai

Advertisement

Stephen: Warner Bros: The Making of an American Movie Studio by David Thomson

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: The theme from Reno 911!

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.

Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.