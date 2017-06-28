Long Live Man-Bun Ken

The Culture Gabfest “Man Bun on a Hot Tin Roof” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on GLOW, Lorde’s Melodrama, and the new Ken dolls.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 458 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the new television show GLOW on Netflix, a fictionalized look at the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling of the 1980s. Alison Brie stars as a self-serious actress who is just grateful to finally have a job, but are the performances enough to carry the show beyond its ’80s facade? Next, they’re joined by Slate music critic Carl Wilson to discuss Lorde’s new album Melodrama and the ways in which she’s grown as an artist. Finally, a new generation of Ken dolls debuted this week. The gabbers break down the new looks and why they’re so ripe for comedy.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- GLOW
- Orange Is the New Black
- Lorde’s album Melodrama
- “Praise Lorde” by Carl Wilson in Slate
- “Royals” by Lorde
- The Hissing of Summer Lawns by Joni Mitchell
- 1989 by Taylor Swift
- “Liability” by Lorde
- “The Ken Doll Reboot: Beefy, Cornrowed, and Pan-Racial” by Caity Weaver in GQ
- Ken Fashionistas dolls from Mattel
Endorsements
Dana: The Twitter feeds of @TUSK81, @ParkerMolloy, and @alexandraerin
Stephen: The Museum of Old and New Art in Tasmania, and the band Alvvays, including their song “Archie, Marry Me”
Outro: “Archie, Marry Me” by Alvvays
