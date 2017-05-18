 When is it OK to give advice? The Culture Gabfest guide.

Why “Don’t Give Advice” Might Just Be the Wisest Advice of All

May 18 2017 6:52 PM

How to Give Sage Advice

The Culture Gabfest’s short guide to parenting, relationship, and career advice.

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Wednesday’s edition of the Culture Gabfest, hosts Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner have advice on advice-giving: the recurring tips they offer, the counsel they’ve ignored, and the best advice they’ve received. From career advice to romantic counsel, when should you offer advice and when should you abstain?

Plus, Dana shares the one piece of parenting advice that she’s willing to offer.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.