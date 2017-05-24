Can Twin Peaks Survive in the Era of Peak TV?

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the return of Twin Peaks and wonder whether the reboot series can live up to the original’s legacy in a new era of television. Next, they talk about the new season of The Bachelorette, the first season ever to feature a black lead, Rachel Lindsay. Does highlighting Lindsay’s race put too much responsibility on her shoulders alone? Finally, the gabbers get into Alex Tizon’s essay for the Atlantic, “My Family’s Slave,” about his experiences being raised by a woman enslaved by his parents. They wrestle with the complicated piece and examine how Tizon’s exploration of his relationship to “Lola” felt at times lurid and exploitative.