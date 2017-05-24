Can Twin Peaks Survive in the Era of Peak TV?

The Culture Gabfest “Whaboom” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Twin Peaks, The Bachelorette, and Alex Tizon’s essay “My Family’s Slave” in the Atlantic.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the return of Twin Peaks and wonder whether the reboot series can live up to the original’s legacy in a new era of television. Next, they talk about the new season of The Bachelorette, the first season ever to feature a black lead, Rachel Lindsay. Does highlighting Lindsay’s race put too much responsibility on her shoulders alone? Finally, the gabbers get into Alex Tizon’s essay for the Atlantic, “My Family’s Slave,” about his experiences being raised by a woman enslaved by his parents. They wrestle with the complicated piece and examine how Tizon’s exploration of his relationship to “Lola” felt at times lurid and exploitative.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Twin Peaks
“Diane, Remind Me to Tell You How Twin Peaks Changed TV Forever” by Willa Paskin in Slate
- “Twin Peaks Was the Most Visually Striking TV Show Ever Made” by Sam Adams in Slate
- “Wrapped in Celluloid” by Laura Miller in Slate
- “Twin Peaks’ Bob Is the Scariest TV Villain of All Time” by Jesse Dorris in Slate
- “Between Two Worlds” by David Canfield in Slate
- “Twin Peaks Didn’t Just Change TV” by Forrest Wickman in Slate
- “Why the Original ‘Twin Peaks’ Still Excites Us All These Years Later” by Alan Sepinwall in Uproxx
- Legion
- “The Entire Insane, Inspired Plot of Twin Peaks, in One Three-Minute Video” by Daniel Hubbard and Jeffrey Bloomer in Slate
- The Bachelorette
- Our discussion of UnReal season 2 with Aisha
- “My Family’s Slave” by Alex Tizon in the Atlantic
- “ ‘Lola’ Pulido Lived Life of Devotion to Family” by Susan Kelleher in the Seattle Times
Endorsements
Laura: Master of None Season 2, Episode 4: “First Date”
Aisha: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3, Episode 2: “Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades!”
Forrest: “You Were Cool” by the Mountain Goats
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
