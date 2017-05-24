 Twin Peaks, The Bachelorette, and “My Family’s Slave” by Alex Tizon in the Atlantic.

Can Twin Peaks Survive in the Era of Peak TV?

May 24 2017 10:49 AM

The Culture Gabfest “Whaboom” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Twin Peaks, The Bachelorette, and Alex Tizon’s essay “My Family’s Slave” in the Atlantic.

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 453 with Laura Bennett, Aisha Harris, and Forrest Wickman with the audio player below.

This week on Slate Plus, Laura, Aisha, and Forrest spoil the new season of Twin Peaks.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the return of Twin Peaks and wonder whether the reboot series can live up to the original’s legacy in a new era of television. Next, they talk about the new season of The Bachelorette, the first season ever to feature a black lead, Rachel Lindsay. Does highlighting Lindsay’s race put too much responsibility on her shoulders alone? Finally, the gabbers get into Alex Tizon’s essay for the Atlantic, “My Family’s Slave,” about his experiences being raised by a woman enslaved by his parents. They wrestle with the complicated piece and examine how Tizon’s exploration of his relationship to “Lola” felt at times lurid and exploitative.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Laura: Master of None Season 2, Episode 4: “First Date”

Aisha: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3, Episode 2: “Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades!”

Forrest: “You Were Cool” by the Mountain Goats

Outro: “It’s Raining Men” by the Weather Girls

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Laura Bennett is Slate’s culture editor overseeing the Slate Book Review and television coverage.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.

Forrest Wickman is Slate’s culture editor overseeing music and movies coverage.