Remembering Jonathan Demme, a Giant of Modern Film

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the legacy of the late great filmmaker Jonathan Demme, exploring what made him such a prolific creator and how his vision shaped much of modern cinema. Then, they’re joined by Adam Leon to discuss his new caper Tramps which was recently acquired by Netflix. They talk about the differences between Netflix’s distribution model versus typical theatrical distribution, weighing advantages and disadvantages of each and how they affect the state of indie film.

Finally, the gabbers dig into conservative columnist Bret Stephens’ recent op-ed in the New York Times questioning the consensus on climate change. Is a diversity of opinions always a good thing, or should fudging the facts or being deliberately provocative be called out for what it is?

Endorsements

Stephen: “Why Has Critique Run Out of Steam?” By Bruno Latour

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.