The Twin Peaks Revival Was As Deliciously Perplexing As Ever

What Is Really Going on in Twin Peaks: The Return?
The Culture Gabfest hunts for meaning amongst the mysteries.
In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Wednesday’s edition of the Culture Gabfest, Laura Bennett, Aisha Harris, and Forrest Wickman try to puzzle out what exactly is going on in the new season of Twin Peaks.
What’s with the sentient piece of flesh hanging from a tree? Is it a brain? And which Agent Cooper is the real Agent Cooper? Plus, why were the special effects so hilariously crude?
This Slate Plus bonus segment contains spoilers from the first four episodes—if, that is, it’s possible to spoil an unintelligible plot.
