 David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, reviewed by the Culture Gabfest.

The Twin Peaks Revival Was As Deliciously Perplexing As Ever

The Twin Peaks Revival Was As Deliciously Perplexing As Ever

Slate
Culture Gabfest
Slate's weekly roundtable.
May 25 2017 12:31 PM

What Is Really Going on in Twin Peaks: The Return?

The Culture Gabfest hunts for meaning amongst the mysteries.

120229_SF_cultureGabfest

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Wednesday’s edition of the Culture Gabfest, Laura Bennett, Aisha Harris, and Forrest Wickman try to puzzle out what exactly is going on in the new season of Twin Peaks.

What’s with the sentient piece of flesh hanging from a tree? Is it a brain? And which Agent Cooper is the real Agent Cooper? Plus, why were the special effects so hilariously crude?

Advertisement

This Slate Plus bonus segment contains spoilers from the first four episodes—if, that is, it’s possible to spoil an unintelligible plot.

Join Slate Plus to Listen to This Podcast

Sign up for Slate Plus to hear this podcast extra, and to get ad-free, extended versions of your favorite Slate podcasts. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus Podcast Feed

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Laura Bennett is Slate’s culture editor overseeing the Slate Book Review and television coverage.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.

Forrest Wickman is Slate’s culture editor overseeing music and movies coverage.