Is the Starz American Gods Adaptation Divine or Just Unknowable?

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 451 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and John Swansburg with the audio player below.

And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.

Advertisement



Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week on Slate Plus, Dana, Stephen, and John discuss Stephen Colbert’s controversial joke about Trump and Putin.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics are joined by books critic Laura Miller to discuss American Gods, the Starz television series based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel of the same name. They talk about the series’ odd mixture of noir and fantasy in a world where ancient deities walk on modern American soil—but is the show too hard to follow for people who haven’t read the book? Then, the critics interview David Grann about his new book Killers of the Flower Moon, which tells the unlikely true story of the murder of Osage Indians in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Finally, Seth Stevenson joins the conversation to discuss Dove’s new body wash bottle shapes. Is this a marketing misstep on par with Pepsi’s?

We’re excited to be heading to Australia later this month! We’ll be at the Sydney Writers Festival on May 27 and in Melbourne at the Wheeler Centre on May 31.

Advertisement



Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Advertisement



John: The podcast Hit Parade

Stephen: The films of Bill Forsyth, including Gregory’s Girl, Local Hero, and Comfort and Joy

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.