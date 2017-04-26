 The Fate of the Furious, Bob Dylan’s singing ability, and the best Washington movies, on a live Culture Gabfest.

The Culture Gabfest, Live From Washington

The Culture Gabfest “Live From Washington, D.C.” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Fate of the Furious, Bob Dylan’s singing abilities, and the best movies about our nation’s capital.

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 449 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics are live in D.C. for the very first time. First, they discuss the eighth installment in the “bicep-y” Fast and the Furious franchise and try to figure out what makes these movies so successful. Next, the Political Gabfest’s John Dickerson crosses over to debate Bob Dylan’s singing ability—and gives us an impromptu concert. Finally, Slate chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie joins the conversation to discuss the best movies about Washington and their unending, if alarming, relevance.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Jamelle: The Flintstones by Mark Russell and Steve Pugh

John: I Can Hear It Now, Vol. 1 and 2, by Edward R. Murrow

Julia: The Argonauts by Maggie Nelson

Dana: Trav S.D.’s blog, Travalanche

Stephen: “Coming” by Philip Larkin

Intro: “Washington, D.C.” by the Magnetic Fields as performed by the Culture Gabfest

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.