The Culture Gabfest “Live From Washington, D.C.” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Fate of the Furious, Bob Dylan’s singing abilities, and the best movies about our nation’s capital.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 449 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.
This week on Slate Plus, listen to the Q-and-A with audience members from our Washington live show. Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics are live in D.C. for the very first time. First, they discuss the eighth installment in the “bicep-y” Fast and the Furious franchise and try to figure out what makes these movies so successful. Next, the Political Gabfest’s John Dickerson crosses over to debate Bob Dylan’s singing ability—and gives us an impromptu concert. Finally, Slate chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie joins the conversation to discuss the best movies about Washington and their unending, if alarming, relevance.
We’re excited to be heading to Australia in May! We’ll be at the Sydney Writers Festival on May 27 and in Melbourne at the Wheeler Centre on May 31.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- The Fate of the Furious
- “Could You Outrun a Soviet Submarine in a Lamborghini? The Fate of the Furious Made Us Wonder,” by Matthew Dessem in Slate
- Our discussion on Furious 7
- “Bob Dylan Is a Great Singer” by Carl Wilson
- Triplicate by Bob Dylan
- “I Could Have Told You” performed by Bob Dylan
- Chronicles: Volume One by Bob Dylan
- “Abandoned Love” by Bob Dylan
- “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” by Bob Dylan
- Lincoln
- Advise and Consent
- Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
- All the President’s Men
- The Manchurian Candidate
Endorsements
Jamelle: The Flintstones by Mark Russell and Steve Pugh
Julia: The Argonauts by Maggie Nelson
Dana: Trav S.D.’s blog, Travalanche
Stephen: “Coming” by Philip Larkin
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
Intro: “Washington, D.C.” by the Magnetic Fields as performed by the Culture Gabfest
You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.