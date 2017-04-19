 Five Came Back on Netflix, Girls, and the United Airlines controversy.

Farewell to Girls—and Farewell to Girls Think Pieces

April 19 2017 12:15 PM

The Culture Gabfest “Five Men and a Baby” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on the Netflix documentary Five Came Back, the end of Girls, and the United Airlines controversy.

120229_SF_cultureGabfest

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 448 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

This week on Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia continue their conversation with Mark Harris about Five Came Back.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the Netflix documentary Five Came Back, about five directors—Frank Capra, John Ford, George Stevens, William Wyler, and John Huston—who captured World War II on film. Mark Harris, the author of the book on which the documentary is based, joins the Gabfest to discuss the directors’ legacies. Next, the gabbers discuss the end of Girls and how the series transcended its own criticism with the New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino. Finally, the critics dig into the United Airlines controversy with Slate’s Laura Miller, debating the rights of both the passengers and the airline.

We’re excited to be heading to Australia in May! We’ll be at the Sydney Writers’ Festival on May 27 and in Melbourne at the Wheeler Centre on May 31.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Dana: “Fairytale Prisoner by Choice: The Photographic Eye of Melania Trump” by Kate Imbach in Medium

Julia: Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn

Stephen: “The Trees” by Philip Larkin; Peck’s Arcade in Troy, New York; and making grilled pizza at home

Outro: “Goodbye Girls” by Broadcast

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

