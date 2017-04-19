Farewell to Girls—and Farewell to Girls Think Pieces

The Culture Gabfest “Five Men and a Baby” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on the Netflix documentary Five Came Back, the end of Girls, and the United Airlines controversy.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 448 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
This week on Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia continue their conversation with Mark Harris about Five Came Back.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the Netflix documentary Five Came Back, about five directors—Frank Capra, John Ford, George Stevens, William Wyler, and John Huston—who captured World War II on film. Mark Harris, the author of the book on which the documentary is based, joins the Gabfest to discuss the directors’ legacies. Next, the gabbers discuss the end of Girls and how the series transcended its own criticism with the New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino. Finally, the critics dig into the United Airlines controversy with Slate’s Laura Miller, debating the rights of both the passengers and the airline.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Five Came Back on Netflix
- Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War by Mark Harris
Pictures at a Revolution: Five Movies and the Birth of the New Hollywood by Mark Harris
- They Were Expendable
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- Girls
- The Culture Gabfest’s first conversation about Girls shortly after its debut on HBO in 2012
- “On Finally Watching Girls, a Different and Better Show Than I’d Been Led to Imagine” by Jia Tolentino in the New Yorker
- “The Monstrous Brilliance of Girls” by Willa Paskin in Slate
- “Video Shows Man Forcibly Removed From United Flight From Chicago to Louisville” by Lucas Aulbach in the Courier-Journal
- “The Passenger Dragged Off a United Plane Is a Symptom of Airlines’ Ridiculous, Outdated Overbooking System” by Daniel Gross
- “A Surprising Number of People Think United Is Not the Villain. Here Are the Worst Takes.” by Will Oremus and Susan Matthews
Endorsements
Dana: “Fairytale Prisoner by Choice: The Photographic Eye of Melania Trump” by Kate Imbach in Medium
Julia: Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn
Stephen: “The Trees” by Philip Larkin; Peck’s Arcade in Troy, New York; and making grilled pizza at home
Outro: “Goodbye Girls” by Broadcast
