Farewell to Girls—and Farewell to Girls Think Pieces

This week on Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia continue their conversation with Mark Harris about Five Came Back.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the Netflix documentary Five Came Back, about five directors—Frank Capra, John Ford, George Stevens, William Wyler, and John Huston—who captured World War II on film. Mark Harris, the author of the book on which the documentary is based, joins the Gabfest to discuss the directors’ legacies. Next, the gabbers discuss the end of Girls and how the series transcended its own criticism with the New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino. Finally, the critics dig into the United Airlines controversy with Slate’s Laura Miller, debating the rights of both the passengers and the airline.

Endorsements

Dana: “Fairytale Prisoner by Choice: The Photographic Eye of Melania Trump” by Kate Imbach in Medium

Julia: Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn

Stephen: “The Trees” by Philip Larkin; Peck’s Arcade in Troy, New York; and making grilled pizza at home

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.