The Jaw-Dropping Inanity of Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad

This week on Slate Plus, Stephen, David and Julia go back over a few topics from last week now that they’re all back together.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the new mishmash of a movie Colossal, starring Anne Hathaway as an American woman who discovers that she somehow controls a giant monster attacking South Korea. Does Hathaway drag the movie down with her, or is she its saving grace? Next they talk Review, a television show on Comedy Central that just wrapped up its final season. The show follows a “reviewer of life” and the darkly comedic results of his over-commitment to his assignments. Finally, the gabbers watch the Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad and break down its absurdities.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Dana: Former Gabfest intern Josephine Livingstone’s writing in the New Republic

Julia: The final season of Girls

