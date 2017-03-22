Mourning the Greatest Rock ’n’ Roller of All Time

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

This week on Slate Plus, Willa, Gabe, and Julia discuss which TV shows they watch with their spouses and which they watch alone. Then, they spoil the ending of Personal Shopper.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Personal Shopper, a French thriller from director Olivier Assayas starring Kristen Stewart as a celebrity assistant who is haunted by her dead twin brother. Critical reception has ranged from the impressed to the perplexed, but which camp do the gabbers find themselves in? Next, the New York Times Magazine’s Jody Rosen joins the show for a remembrance of Chuck Berry, the rock ’n’ roll legend who passed away over the weekend. Can he rightfully be called the inventor of rock and roll? Finally, the gabbers are joined by Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber of the Who? Weekly podcast to discuss the recent sale of Us Weekly to American Media Inc. and what changes that could mean for the tabloid they all used to love.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Willa: The Moonstone by Wilkie Collins

Gabe: “ ‘London Bridge Is Down’: The Secret Plan for the Days After the Queen’s Death” by Sam Knight in the Guardian

Outro: “Maybellene” by Chuck Berry

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.