Have Calls to “Check Your Privilege” Gotten Out of Hand?

This episode was planned for release on Wednesday, March 15, but was delayed due to a blizzard in New York City. On that Wednesday a short announcement by producer Benjamin Frisch was placed in our podcast feeds notifying of the delay.

That announcement has now been removed from the feed to avoid confusion as the episode has since been released.

This week on Slate Plus, Stephen, Isaac, and Jamelle discuss the books we all need to read.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Logan, the latest and presumably last movie of the Wolverine series, starring Hugh Jackman as the brooding titular hero. Critics love it, but does it transcend the superhero genre or remains tethered to it? Next, Slate music critic Carl Wilson joins the conversation to chat about the new Magnetic Fields album 50 Song Memoir and makes the case for why the long, multi-disc anthology is songwriter Stephin Merritt’s best medium. Finally, the gabbers talk about a new essay in the New Republic about “the perils of privilege.” They discuss the meaning of privilege, how the discourse corresponds to the rise of inequality in America, and whether recent accusations of privilege have gotten out of hand.

Isaac: Peter Jackson’s King Kong and Jeremy Harding’s “Apartheid’s Last Stand” in the London Review of Books

Stephen: “Minding Matter” by Adam Frank in Aeon and “Depreston” by Courtney Barnett

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.