I Didn’t Come to the Galapagos to Make Friends

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 441 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

Advertisement



And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.

Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week on Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia spoil Get Out with Aisha Harris.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics are joined by Slate culture writer Aisha Harris to discuss Get Out, a horror comedy written and directed by Jordan Peele that subverts standard racial and horror tropes in fresh new ways. Then, Aisha sticks around to talk about the victories, upsets, that major envelope flub at the Oscars, and to consider just how much Moonlight’s win was overshadowed by La La Land. Finally, the gabbers chat about Planet Earth II, the nature documentary series on BBC America narrated by David Attenborough.

Advertisement



Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

The Culture Gabfest is brought to you by Squarespace. Start building your website today! Go to Squarespace.com and use offer code culture to get 10 percent off your first purchase of a website or domain.

And by The Americans, an FX original series. This season will draw you closer to the unanswered questions and confrontations you’ve been waiting for. The Americans premieres Tuesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. Eastern on FX. For more information, visit FXNetworks.com.

Advertisement



And by ThirdLove, the lingerie brand using real women’s measurements to design better-fitting bras. Try one of their best-selling bras for free for 30 days by visiting thirdlove.com/culture.

Endorsements

Dana: The Planet Earth Diaries, particularly the Caves episode

Advertisement



A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “New York New York” by Ryan Adams, Live at Carnegie Hall

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.