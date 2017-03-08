Welcome to the Age of Big Brother

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 442 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

Advertisement



And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.

Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week on Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia debate the merits and drawbacks of books versus audiobooks.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel 1984, its recent resurgence, and how it functions as a guidebook of sorts in the age of “alternative facts.” Next, they chat about the new FX limited series Feud: Bette and Joan, starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as Hollywood rivals Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. Is it as juicy as we were led to expect? Finally, the gabbers discuss that universal feature of human and animal life: sleep. They debate different viewpoints about which sleep habits are “natural” and the merits of being an early riser or a night owl.

Advertisement



Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

The Slate Culture Gabfest is brought to you by ThirdLove, the lingerie brand using real women’s measurements to design better-fitting bras. Try one of their best-selling bras for free for 30 days by visiting thirdlove.com/culture.

And by Rocket Mortgage from Quicken Loans. When it comes to the big decision of choosing a mortgage lender, work with one that has your best interests in mind. Use Rocket Mortgage for a transparent, trustworthy home loan process that’s completely online at QuickenLoans.com/culture.

Advertisement



And by Texture. Texture lets you stay up to date with your favorite magazines—all in one place. Right now, get a 14-day free trial when you sign up by going to Texture.com/culture.

Endorsements

Dana: The streaming service Filmstruck

Julia: In The Woods by Tana French

Advertisement



Stephen: George Orwell’s nonfiction

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “The Old Hag Is Sleeping” by The Fiery Furnaces

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.