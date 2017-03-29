The Prince Is a Dud. Bring Back the Beast!

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 445 with Laura Miller, Willa Paskin, and June Thomas with the audio player below.

And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.

Advertisement



Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week on Slate Plus, Laura, Willa, and June discuss the books, films, and television they wish existed but don’t.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, our three guest hosts discuss Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson, Kevin Kline, and Dan Stevens. The film has been a box-office smash, but how does it stack up against the 1991 animated version or the original fairy tale? Next, the gabbers address To Walk Invisible, a television drama about the Brontë sisters created by one of Britain’s greatest TV talents, Sally Wainwright. It’s a beautiful period piece—but is there too much Branwell? Finally, the hosts interview actress Alison Wright about her roles in The Americans and Feud and her Broadway debut in Sweat.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Advertisement



Endorsements

Willa: Interaction of Color by Josef Albers

Advertisement



A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.