The Prince Is a Dud. Bring Back the Beast!

 Beauty and the Beast, To Walk Invisible, and an interview with Alison Wright.

March 29 2017 12:59 PM

The Culture Gabfest "Beast, Brontës, and Broadway" Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Beauty and the Beast, To Walk Invisible, and an interview with Alison Wright.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 445 with Laura Miller, Willa Paskin, and June Thomas

This week on Slate Plus, Laura, Willa, and June discuss the books, films, and television they wish existed but don’t.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, our three guest hosts discuss Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson, Kevin Kline, and Dan Stevens. The film has been a box-office smash, but how does it stack up against the 1991 animated version or the original fairy tale? Next, the gabbers address To Walk Invisible, a television drama about the Brontë sisters created by one of Britain’s greatest TV talents, Sally Wainwright. It’s a beautiful period piece—but is there too much Branwell? Finally, the hosts interview actress Alison Wright about her roles in The Americans and Feud and her Broadway debut in Sweat.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Willa: Interaction of Color by Josef Albers

Laura: Byzantium

June: Crownies

Outro: “Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

