Take a Dark Detour to Riverdale

This week on Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana and Julia are joined by Slate’s Christina Cauterucci to revisit whether we should punch Nazis.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the new CW show Riverdale, a dark, racy reboot of the Archie comics. Is it a fresh take on the franchise, or just a Twin Peaks knockoff? Then the gabbers discuss the Oscar-nominated movie Hell or High Water, a neo-Western starring Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges, and how this movie flew under the radar this summer. Finally, Slate’s Seth Stevenson joins the show to discuss this year’s Super Bowl ads, and why they weren’t as sticky in the minds of viewers this year.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Dana: Novelist Rabih Amaleddine, @rabihalameddine, and Cambodian filmmaker Rithy Panh, @RPanh

Stephen: Lindsey Buckingham’s work in Fleetwood Mac, and his videos playing guitar

Outro: “Walk a Thin Line,” by Fleetwood Mac

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.