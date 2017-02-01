You Might Just Make It After All

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 437 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

This week on Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia have a spoiler-filled discussion about the controversial ending of Elle.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the film Elle directed by Paul Verhoeven and starring Isabelle Huppert as a woman dealing with the aftermath of a brutal sexual assault. Is it a black comedy or a dark thriller? Next, the NBC family drama This Is Us is a warmhearted, crowd-pleasing show, about three siblings growing up in the ’80s and today. Slate culture editor Laura Bennett joins the gabbers to discuss this ratings juggernaut. Finally, the critics reflect on the death of one of TV’s greatest comedy icons, Mary Tyler Moore, and her contributions to feminism and pop culture.

Endorsements

Dana: “The Circle of Life Parody” by Dustin & Genevieve

Julia: When in French by Lauren Collins

Advertisement



Stephen: Hüsker Dü’s cover of “Love Is All Around” (the Mary Tyler Moore Show theme song) and the essay “The Power of the Powerless” by Vaclav Havel

Outro: “Love Is All Around,” the theme song to The Mary Tyler Moore Show

