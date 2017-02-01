 Culture Gabfest on Elle, This Is Us, and Mary Tyler Moore.

You Might Just Make It After All

You Might Just Make It After All

Slate
Culture Gabfest
Slate's weekly roundtable.
Feb. 1 2017 12:52 PM

The Culture Gabfest “We Love Spunk” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Elle, This Is Us, and Mary Tyler Moore.

ILLO_gabfest-podcast1

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 437 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.

Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week on Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia have a spoiler-filled discussion about the controversial ending of Elle.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the film Elle directed by Paul Verhoeven and starring Isabelle Huppert as a woman dealing with the aftermath of a brutal sexual assault. Is it a black comedy or a dark thriller? Next, the NBC family drama This Is Us is a warmhearted, crowd-pleasing show, about three siblings growing up in the ’80s and today. Slate culture editor Laura Bennett joins the gabbers to discuss this ratings juggernaut. Finally, the critics reflect on the death of one of TV’s greatest comedy icons, Mary Tyler Moore, and her contributions to feminism and pop culture.

Advertisement

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

The Culture Gabfest is brought to you by Boll and Branch. Get $50 off your first set of sheets by going to BollandBranch.com and using the promo code culture.

And by ThirdLove, the lingerie brand using real women’s measurements to design better-fitting bras. Try one of its best-selling bras for free for 30 days by visiting ThirdLove.com/culture.

Advertisement

And by Casper, an online retailer of premium mattresses. Get $50 toward and mattress purchase by going to Casper.com/culture and using the promo code culture.

Endorsements

Dana: “The Circle of Life Parody” by Dustin & Genevieve

Julia: When in French by Lauren Collins

Advertisement

Stephen: Hüsker Dü’s cover of “Love Is All Around” (the Mary Tyler Moore Show theme song) and the essay “The Power of the Powerless” by Vaclav Havel

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Love Is All Around,” the theme song to The Mary Tyler Moore Show

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.