What Happened to Richard Simmons?

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the new HBO miniseries Big Little Lies with Slate’s TV critic Willa Paskin. Can the murder-mystery melodrama rise above its script? Next, Silence is a Martin Scorsese passion project that stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as missionaries in feudal Japan. One body that stayed silent about the film? The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which snubbed both the film and Scorsese with just one Oscar nomination. Finally, the gabbers talk about the new podcast Missing Richard Simmons, which explores Simmons’s disappearance from public life, and asks whether he owes anything to his friends and fans since he left.

Endorsements

Dana: Disenchanted Night by Wolfgang Schivelbusch.

Julia: The chicken sandwich from Delaney Chicken in Midtown.

Stephen: The Suarez Family Brewery in Livingston, New York, and the podcast The Media Project.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.