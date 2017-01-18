The Campy Absurdity of The Young Pope

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 435 with Sam Anderson, Stephen Metcalf, and Dana Stevens, with the audio player below.



Advertisement



And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page here.

Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week on Slate Plus, Stephen talks about his piece on Richard Rorty for the New Yorker.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, Stephen and Dana are joined by New York Times Magazine staff writer Sam Anderson. First, they discuss the new HBO series The Young Pope, about a brash, conservative cardinal’s surprising ascent to power. The show stars Jude Law and Diane Keaton, but is it too self-serious or in on the joke? Next, A Monster Calls is a fantasy drama about a boy who uses his imagination to cope with his mother’s terminal illness and is visited by a tree come to life, voiced by Liam Neeson. The critics discuss this sweet, excruciating lesson on grief from director J. A. Bayona. Finally, the gabbers dig into a new piece in the New York Times Magazine about Neanderthals: New research reveals everything we thought we knew about them may be wrong.

Advertisement



Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

The Culture Gabfest is brought to you by Rocket Mortgage from Quicken Loans. Rocket Mortgage brings the mortgage process into the 21st century with an easy online process. Check out Rocket Mortgage today at QuickenLoans.com/culture.

And by LifeAfter. What happens to our digital lives when we’re gone? LifeAfter, a new series from GE Podcast Theater and Panoply, the creators of last year’s award-winning The Message, explores those very questions. Listen and download LifeAfter wherever you find your podcasts.

Advertisement



And by the Showtime original series Homeland starring Claire Danes. Relentlessly fighting the government’s abuse of power here at home, Carrie Mathison is at odds with former allies. Homeland returns with new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern. Download the Showtime app now to start your free trial.

Endorsements

Advertisement



Stephen: “For a Coming Extinction” by W. S. Merwin

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “A Boy Named Charlie Brown” by the Vince Guaraldi Trio

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.