The Romantic Melancholy of Hollywood

This week on Slate Plus, we discuss the movie Postcards From the Edge, which Carrie Fisher adapted from her book of the same name.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss La La Land, a new movie musical from director Damien Chazelle about a couple trying to pursue their dreams in Los Angeles and the costs of those dreams. Does the film embrace or transcend the clichés it explores? Then, Slate deputy editor John Swansburg joins the conversation to discuss Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea, a drama about a man who loses his brother and must take care of his teenage nephew. Lonergan writes about the tragedy of loss with honesty and humor, but never avoids the most painful emotions. Last, the gabbers dig into the 2016 Slate Movie Club to discuss the critics’ opinions and disagreements on the year in film. One topic up for discussion: comedy’s lack of critical recognition during the awards season.

Julia: The Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode, “Once More, With Feeling”

