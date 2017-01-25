Is It Ever OK to Punch a Nazi?

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics are joined by Slate producer Veralyn Williams to discuss the movie Hidden Figures, a feel-good film that tells the little-known story of three black women who helped America win the space race. Then, the gabbers break down the snubs and surprises of the 2017 Oscar nominations. La La Land received a record-tying 14 nominations—but were they deserved. Finally, Dana and Stephen are joined by Slate’s Jacob Weisberg to discuss the viral video of Richard Spencer being punched in the face on Inauguration Day. Is violence an acceptable reaction to free speech?

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Julia: Barbarian Days by William Finnegan

Jacob: The documentary A Girl in the River by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Dana: American Movie Critics: From Silents Until Now by Phillip Lopate

Stephen: “The Chase” by Inigo Thomas in the London Review of Books

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Zack Dinerstein. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.