What’s the Best Song for a Father-Daughter Dance? The Culture Gabfest Weighs In.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 432 with Stephen Metcalf, Mallory Ortberg, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

This week on Slate Plus, we tackle some extra questions from our listeners.

On this week’s special edition of the Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics are joined by Mallory Ortberg of Dear Prudence to give listeners advice on topics cultural and otherwise. Among the subjects discussed: how to expose your children to literature, handling the guilt of free time, and choosing a good song for a father-daughter wedding dance. Plus, Andrea Silenzi from the podcast Why Oh Why joins the gabbers to decide whether you should use poetry and song lyrics while courting someone.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Outro: “The Advice Song (Take My Advice)” from the show The Amazing World of Gumball

