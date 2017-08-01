They Live Is a Sci-Fi Horror Movie About Getting Woke

Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club: They Live
Filmmaker John Carpenter used simple visuals to make bold political statements in this 1988 sci-fi flick.
To learn more about and join Slate’s Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club, visit Slate.com/thrillers.
In the sixth episode of Slate’s Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club, Sam Adams and Time Out New York’s Joshua Rothkopf talk about John Carpenter’s They Live. The two discuss the trajectory of Carpenter’s ping-ponging career, the controversial casting of Roddy Piper as the movie’s protagonist, the film’s overt and coincidental political themes, and yes, that fight scene.
