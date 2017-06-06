 All the President’s Men portrayed journalism at its most heroic.

What All the President’s Men Tells Us About Investigating a Corrupt President

June 6 2017 8:10 AM
Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club: All the President’s Men

In this second episode, Sam Adams and the Washington Post’s Alyssa Rosenberg discuss the film’s portrayal of journalists’ work.

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo. Photos by &copy; 1976 Warner Bros.

In the second episode of Slate’s Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club, Sam Adams and the Washington Post’s Alyssa Rosenberg discuss the portrayals of journalism and Washington in All the President’s Men, the ultimate based-on-a-true-story political thriller on Watergate and the fall of Nixon. They also chat about how the film compares to its satirical sibling Dick.