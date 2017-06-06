What All the President’s Men Tells Us About Investigating a Corrupt President

Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club: All the President’s Men
In this second episode, Sam Adams and the Washington Post’s Alyssa Rosenberg discuss the film’s portrayal of journalists’ work.
In the second episode of Slate’s Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club, Sam Adams and the Washington Post’s Alyssa Rosenberg discuss the portrayals of journalism and Washington in All the President’s Men, the ultimate based-on-a-true-story political thriller on Watergate and the fall of Nixon. They also chat about how the film compares to its satirical sibling Dick.