Defeat Your Email Inbox

Email inboxes and push notifications were designed to keep us busy. But really, when we break it all down and we think about busyness, we should be paying attention to the way our environment is designed—both at work and at home. Behavioral economist Dan Ariely explains how we can change our surroundings and actions to fight addiction to busyness. Ariely, author of the New York Times best-selling book Predictably Irrational, is a popular TED talk speaker, and professor and director of the Center for Advanced Hindsight at Duke University.