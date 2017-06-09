 The best of Slate podcasts for the weekend of June 9.

The GOP After James Comey’s Testimony, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The GOP After James Comey’s Testimony, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

Slate
Best of Slate Podcasts
A weekly audio digest.
June 9 2017 4:13 PM

The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

471736430

StudioM1

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Hang Up and Listen on the Stanley Cup finals, with special guest Bruce Arthur, of the Toronto Star (begins at 00:00:30);
  • The Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club on All the President's Men, with special guest Alyssa Rosenberg, of the Washington Post (00:17:20);
  • The Gist on the humorless United States Senate, with special guest Al Franken (00:27:05);
  • And Trumpcast on the James Comey testimony, with special guest Greg Sargent of the Washington Post (00:44:55).