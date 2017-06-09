The GOP After James Comey’s Testimony, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- Hang Up and Listen on the Stanley Cup finals, with special guest Bruce Arthur, of the Toronto Star (begins at 00:00:30);
- The Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club on All the President's Men, with special guest Alyssa Rosenberg, of the Washington Post (00:17:20);
- The Gist on the humorless United States Senate, with special guest Al Franken (00:27:05);
- And Trumpcast on the James Comey testimony, with special guest Greg Sargent of the Washington Post (00:44:55).