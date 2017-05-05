John Dickerson on Interviewing Trump, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- I Have to Ask in conversation with New York magazine writer Jonathan Chait (begins at 00:00:35);
- Mom and Dad Are Fighting on a bedtime ritual dilemma, with special guest Julia Turner (00:29:20);
- the Culture Gabfest on the New York Times’ controversial new hire (00:36:50);
- and from the Political Gabfest, a behind the scenes breakdown of John Dickerson’s dramatic Oval Office interview with President Trump (00:50:35), then cocktail chatter (01:04:30).