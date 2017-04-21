Brian Reed on Everything You Want to Know About S-Town, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- Slate Money on preventing the next banking crisis (begins at 00:00:30)
- The Gist on everything you want to know about S-Town, with special guest Brian Reed, the host and producer of the hit podcast series (00:14:30)
- The Culture Gabfest on the Netflix documentary Five Came Back, with special guest Mark Harris (00:38:35)
- and the Political Gabfest on what to do about North Korea (01:04:35)