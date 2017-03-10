The Underground Railroad for Refugees, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

 The best of Slate podcasts for the week of Mar. 6.

March 10 2017 5:35 PM
The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Hang Up and Listen on the first computer to beat humans at poker, with special guest Oliver Roeder, a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight (begins at 00:00:25);
  • Trumpcast on the Underground Railroad for refugees, with special guest Jake Halpern (00:15:20);
  • the Culture Gabfest on George Orwell’s 1984 (00:48:00;
  • and the Political Gabfest on repealing Obamacare (01:18:35).