Where Does SCOTUS Go From Here?

In a special episode recorded live at Slate Day during the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Angela Onwuachi-Willig, dean of Boston University Law School; Cristina Rodríguez, Leighton Homer Surbeck professor of law at Yale Law School; Stephen Vladeck, A. Dalton Cross professor of law at the University of Texas Law School; and Adam White, director of the Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School for a deep dive on the fallout from the Kavanaugh hearings and the future of the Supreme Court absent a swing justice.