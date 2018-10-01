 Stephen Vladeck, Adam White, Angela Onwuachi-Willig, and Cristina Rodriguez with a SCOTUS preview and all the Kavanaugh angles.

Where Does SCOTUS Go From Here?

Where Does SCOTUS Go From Here?

Slate
Amicus
Law and the Supreme Court justices who interpret it.
Oct. 1 2018 10:43 AM

Live From Austin

An all-star legal panel on Kavanaugh, the coming SCOTUS term, and the future of the court.

1400x1400_podcast_amicus_slateplus

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Listen to Amicus via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts

Advertisement

In a special episode recorded live at Slate Day during the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Angela Onwuachi-Willig, dean of Boston University Law School; Cristina Rodríguez, Leighton Homer Surbeck professor of law at Yale Law School; Stephen Vladeck, A. Dalton Cross professor of law at the University of Texas Law School; and Adam White, director of the Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School for a deep dive on the fallout from the Kavanaugh hearings and the future of the Supreme Court absent a swing justice.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

Dahlia Lithwick writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus.