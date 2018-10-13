 Sen. Jeff Merkley and Matthew Yglesias on Kavanaugh, SCOTUS, and legitimacy.

The True Cost of Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Seat

The True Cost of Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Seat

Slate
Amicus
Law and the Supreme Court justices who interpret it.
Oct. 13 2018 10:00 AM

Due Processing

As Justice Kavanaugh takes his seat, Dahlia Lithwick takes stock with Sen. Jeff Merkley and Matthew Yglesias.

1400x1400_podcast_amicus_slateplus

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Listen to Amicus via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts.

Advertisement

Dahlia Lithwick talks with Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon about the “deep wounds” in the Senate following Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. And she’s joined by Vox’s Matthew Yglesias, who brings his nihilism about the institution of the Supreme Court to the show.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

Dahlia Lithwick writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus.