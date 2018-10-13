The True Cost of Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Seat

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Dahlia Lithwick talks with Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon about the “deep wounds” in the Senate following Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. And she’s joined by Vox’s Matthew Yglesias, who brings his nihilism about the institution of the Supreme Court to the show.

