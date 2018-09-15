Justice Kagan: “This Is … a Dangerous Time for the Court”

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by professor Melissa Murray of the New York University School of Law, who gave blistering testimony at the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings last week. They talk Roe v. Wade, when precedent counts and when it doesn’t, and what the likely confirmation of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court means for reproductive rights writ large. Plus, Dahlia Lithwick shares highlights from an onstage conversation between her and Justice Elena Kagan this past week, where they covered division in the court and in the country, how Chief Justice John Roberts steers the court through choppy waters, and civility.