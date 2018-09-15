 Professor Melissa Murray on the Kavanaugh confirmation and Justice Elena Kagan on civility.

Justice Kagan: “This Is … a Dangerous Time for the Court”

Justice Kagan: “This Is … a Dangerous Time for the Court”

Slate
Amicus
Law and the Supreme Court justices who interpret it.
Sept. 15 2018 10:00 AM

Roe v. Kavanaugh

Brett’s not super into precedent, it seems.

1400x1400_podcast_amicus_slateplus

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Listen to Amicus via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts.

Advertisement

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by professor Melissa Murray of the New York University School of Law, who gave blistering testimony at the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings last week. They talk Roe v. Wade, when precedent counts and when it doesn’t, and what the likely confirmation of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court means for reproductive rights writ large. Plus, Dahlia Lithwick shares highlights from an onstage conversation between her and Justice Elena Kagan this past week, where they covered division in the court and in the country, how Chief Justice John Roberts steers the court through choppy waters, and civility.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

Dahlia Lithwick writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus.