Back-to-School Checklist: Binders, Pencils, Laptops, and the First Amendment

Student activism is back in America’s schools. Young people mobilizing around gun safety and social-justice issues are heading back to school. We talk to Mary Beth Tinker, who took her fight for the right to protest at school all the way to the Supreme Court back in 1969. And we hear from noted First Amendment scholar Geoffrey R. Stone of the University of Chicago Law School, who tells us what rights students have to raise their voices—or wear T-shirt slogans—in schools today.