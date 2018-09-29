Freedom of the “Enemy of the American People”?

This week Dahlia Lithwick looks at freedom of the press through the lens of legal scholarship. Lithwick is joined by professor Lisa Sun of Brigham Young University’s J. Reuben Clark Law School and RonNell Andersen Jones, the Lee E. Teitelbaum chair and professor of law at the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law. Their article “Enemy Construction and the Press” was published in the Arizona State Law Journal last year.