The Blockbuster Barbie Case That Tested the Limits of Copyright

You Don’t Own Me: How Mattel v. MGA Entertainment Exposed Barbie’s Dark Side is Orly Lobel’s fascinating examination of a landmark legal battle between plastic dolls. The Mattel v. MGA/Barbie v. Bratz case exposed questions about gender, culture, and rights in the workplace. This episode of Amicus takes you inside a case involving corporate espionage, intellectual property, and icons of American girlhood.

