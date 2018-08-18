 Orly Lobel on the intellectual property battle that pitted Barbie against Bratz.

The Blockbuster Barbie Case That Tested the Limits of Copyright

The Blockbuster Barbie Case That Tested the Limits of Copyright

Slate
Amicus
Law and the Supreme Court justices who interpret it.
Aug. 18 2018 10:00 AM

Barbie, Bratz, and Who Owns Your Dreams?

The intellectual property battle about much more than plastic dolls.

1400x1400_podcast_amicus_slateplus

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Listen to Amicus via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

You Don’t Own Me: How Mattel v. MGA Entertainment Exposed Barbie’s Dark Side is Orly Lobel’s fascinating examination of a landmark legal battle between plastic dolls. The Mattel v. MGA/Barbie v. Bratz case exposed questions about gender, culture, and rights in the workplace. This episode of Amicus takes you inside a case involving corporate espionage, intellectual property, and icons of American girlhood.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

Dahlia Lithwick writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus.