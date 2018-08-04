“A Constitution Wonk’s Dream”

 Jeffrey Rosen on what Taft can teach us beyond diet tips.

A Taftian Antidote to Trumpian Excesses?

What a most judicious past president can teach us about this moment.

Amicus’ summer of exploring great legal writing continues this week with Jeff Rosen, whose biography of William Howard Taft reveals a president who was scrupulous in observing constitutional boundaries and much happier on the bench than in the White House.

