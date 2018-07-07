Why Do We Even Bother With Confirmation Hearings?

The Argument That Could Reclaim the Supreme Court for Democrats
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on the frustrating process of vetting a new Supreme Court justice.
This week, Dahlia LIthwick talks with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, about what we can expect over the next several months as Donald Trump nominates a new associate justice to the Supreme Court. Whitehouse talks about why Democrats must care more about the Supreme Court, the danger of dark money, and the frustrations of the confirmation process.
Podcast production by June Thomas.