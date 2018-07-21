 Rick Hasen unpacks Justice Antonin Scalia’s legacy in the age of Trump.

Antonin Scalia’s Legacy Continues to Grow

July 21 2018 10:03 AM

The Scalia Factor

Rick Hasen on his book, The Justice of Contradictions: Antonin Scalia and the Politics of Disruption.

In the first of a series of deep dives into great legal reads this summer, Dahlia Lithwick talks with Rick Hasen, author of The Justice of Contradictions: Antonin Scalia and the Politics of Disruption, about civil discourse, rock star justices, and what Justice Scalia would have thought of President Trump.

