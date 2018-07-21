Antonin Scalia’s Legacy Continues to Grow

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Advertisement



In the first of a series of deep dives into great legal reads this summer, Dahlia Lithwick talks with Rick Hasen, author of The Justice of Contradictions: Antonin Scalia and the Politics of Disruption, about civil discourse, rock star justices, and what Justice Scalia would have thought of President Trump.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.