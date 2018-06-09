At the Crossroads of Faith and Civil Rights

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

An epic Amicus this week, with a thorough analysis of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission with Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern. What does is tell us about Justice Anthony Kennedy’s plans, and can it tell us anything about the travel ban case?

Then Dahlia Lithwick speaks with one of her heroes, the Rev. William Barber, about how progressives ceded the language of faith, morality, and the Constitution—and how they are reclaiming it.

