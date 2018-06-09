 Unpacking Masterpiece Cakeshop, and the Rev. William Barber on morality, poverty, and the Constitution.

At the Crossroads of Faith and Civil Rights

At the Crossroads of Faith and Civil Rights

Slate
Amicus
Law and the Supreme Court justices who interpret it.
June 9 2018 10:06 AM

Religious Belief, Sincerely Held

Examining the narrow slicing of the Masterpiece Cakeshop ruling and contemplating the role of faith in our laws.

1400x1400_podcast_amicus_slateplus

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Listen to Amicus via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

Advertisement

An epic Amicus this week, with a thorough analysis of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission with Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern. What does is tell us about Justice Anthony Kennedy’s plans, and can it tell us anything about the travel ban case?

Then Dahlia Lithwick speaks with one of her heroes, the Rev. William Barber, about how progressives ceded the language of faith, morality, and the Constitution—and how they are reclaiming it.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

Dahlia Lithwick writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus.