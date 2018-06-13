 A panel at the ACLU with David Cole, Vanita Gupta, Joyce White Vance, and Richard Painter.

The Rule of Law in the Age of Trump

June 13 2018 5:00 PM

Bonus: Live From the ACLU

Dahlia Lithwick moderates a discussion of civil rights and legal norms in the Trump era with the American Civil Liberties Union’s David Cole, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Vanita Gupta, former White House chief ethics counsel under President George W. Bush; Richard Painter; and Joyce White Vance, former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

