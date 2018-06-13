The Rule of Law in the Age of Trump

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Advertisement



Dahlia Lithwick moderates a discussion of civil rights and legal norms in the Trump era with the American Civil Liberties Union’s David Cole, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Vanita Gupta, former White House chief ethics counsel under President George W. Bush; Richard Painter; and Joyce White Vance, former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.