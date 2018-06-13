The Rule of Law in the Age of Trump

Bonus: Live From the ACLU
A legal all-star panel with David Cole, Vanita Gupta, Joyce White Vance, and Richard Painter.
Dahlia Lithwick moderates a discussion of civil rights and legal norms in the Trump era with the American Civil Liberties Union’s David Cole, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Vanita Gupta, former White House chief ethics counsel under President George W. Bush; Richard Painter; and Joyce White Vance, former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.
