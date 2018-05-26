 Professor Laurence Tribe says impeaching Trump is the wrong thing to do.

Are We There Yet? The Road to Impeachment.

Are We There Yet? The Road to Impeachment.

May 26 2018 10:00 AM

The Impeachment Question

It’s a possibility, but should it be a goal?

While President Trump demands an investigation into the investigators investigating the investigation, the clamor to impeach grows evermore fervent in some quarters. Dahlia Lithwick explores the legal and constitutional questions surrounding impeachment with constitutional scholar and Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe, co-author of To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment.

