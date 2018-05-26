Are We There Yet? The Road to Impeachment.

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

While President Trump demands an investigation into the investigators investigating the investigation, the clamor to impeach grows evermore fervent in some quarters. Dahlia Lithwick explores the legal and constitutional questions surrounding impeachment with constitutional scholar and Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe, co-author of To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment.

