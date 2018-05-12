While New York Waits for a New Attorney General, Massachusetts’ Rising Star on Resisting Trump

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

As the ripples from New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s resignation after allegations of violence against women continue, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey joins Dahlia Lithwick to discuss the role of state attorneys general and how that’s changing under Trump. Healey also talks about fighting—and winning against—the gun lobby in state and federal court.

