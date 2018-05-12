 Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on guns and #TimesUp.

While New York Waits for a New Attorney General, Massachusetts’ Rising Star on Resisting Trump

While New York Waits for a New Attorney General, Massachusetts’ Rising Star on Resisting Trump

Slate
Amicus
Law and the Supreme Court justices who interpret it.
May 12 2018 10:00 AM

The State of the State Attorneys General

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on gun safety wins, the resistance, and Eric Schneiderman.

1400x1400_podcast_amicus_slateplus

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

As the ripples from New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s resignation after allegations of violence against women continue, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey joins Dahlia Lithwick to discuss the role of state attorneys general and how that’s changing under Trump. Healey also talks about fighting—and winning against—the gun lobby in state and federal court.

Advertisement

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

Dahlia Lithwick writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus.