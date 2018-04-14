 Will Michael Cohen flip and will Rod Rosenstein last the weekend?

James Comey, Scooter Libby, and Who’s Trolling Who?

April 14 2018 10:01 AM

The Rule of Law and the Ethics of Poking the Bear

Cohen, Comey, Mueller, and more.

It seems as though a slow-motion constitutional crisis may be upon us. In this episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Lawfare blog Editor-in-Chief and Brookings Institution senior fellow Ben Wittes to assess the threats to the rule of law posed by presidential pique, and whether fired FBI Director James Comey’s book could be used as a pretext for ending the Mueller probe.

