James Comey, Scooter Libby, and Who’s Trolling Who?

The Rule of Law and the Ethics of Poking the Bear
Cohen, Comey, Mueller, and more.
It seems as though a slow-motion constitutional crisis may be upon us. In this episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Lawfare blog Editor-in-Chief and Brookings Institution senior fellow Ben Wittes to assess the threats to the rule of law posed by presidential pique, and whether fired FBI Director James Comey’s book could be used as a pretext for ending the Mueller probe.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.