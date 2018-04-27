 Trump v. Hawaii arguments with Joshua Geltzer.

A Deep Dive Into the SCOTUS Arguments on Trump’s Travel Ban

A Deep Dive Into the SCOTUS Arguments on Trump’s Travel Ban

Slate
Amicus
Law and the Supreme Court justices who interpret it.
April 27 2018 3:40 PM

Travel Ban 3.0 and Rinsing Off Religious Animus for SCOTUS

Unpacking the arguments in the marquee case of this term.

1400x1400_podcast_amicus_slateplus

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

This week Amicus takes you inside the chamber for a forensic discussion of the last, and possibly the most significant, oral arguments of this Supreme Court term. Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Josh Geltzer, executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center and former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council.

Advertisement

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

Dahlia Lithwick writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus.