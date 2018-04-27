A Deep Dive Into the SCOTUS Arguments on Trump’s Travel Ban

Travel Ban 3.0 and Rinsing Off Religious Animus for SCOTUS
Unpacking the arguments in the marquee case of this term.
This week Amicus takes you inside the chamber for a forensic discussion of the last, and possibly the most significant, oral arguments of this Supreme Court term. Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Josh Geltzer, executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center and former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council.
