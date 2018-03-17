What Did They Owe, and When Did They Owe It?

All the President’s Lawyers
A white-collar special.
To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:
This week Dahlia Lithwick calls on white-collar crime specialist Jennifer Taub to follow the money in the Mueller investigation. She also speaks with Bob Bauer, a former White House counsel under President Barack Obama, about the relationship between presidents and their lawyers, and between this president and his lawyers. Bauer discusses when professional duty can stray into enabling, a question facing Trump’s personal and institutional lawyers as cases involving the president accumulate.
Advertisement
Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.