Free Speech vs. Free Abortions

On this week’s show, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Priscilla Smith, director of the Program for the Study of Reproductive Justice at Yale Law School, to unpack the oral arguments in NIFLA v. Becerra, the latest case on the calendar that seems to be about one thing but is being argued under the all-encompassing umbrella of speech.

Dahlia also speaks with Walter Dellinger, former acting solicitor general, about why President Donald Trump can’t get a lawyer. Spoiler: It’s because he lies.

