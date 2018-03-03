We the People, Inc.

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

On this week’s show, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by UCLA law professor Adam Winkler to talk about his new book We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights. Together, they also examine what the constitutionalizing of corporate rights can tell us about the current gun debate.

Advertisement



Then Dahlia steps inside the chamber for oral arguments in the hugely significant public-sector union case we previewed last episode. She is joined by the solicitor general of Illinois, David Franklin, who argued the case. There were explosive contributions from the justices on the bench—but notable silence from the court’s newest member, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.