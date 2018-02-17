 Porter and due process, unions set to take a hit in the high court, and RBG’s #MeToo moment.

How Much Process Is Rob Porter Due?

Feb. 17 2018 10:00 AM

A Preview of a Union-Busting Case, and RBG’s Greatest Hits Tour

Details on the case that could gut public sector unions, and Justice Ginsburg speaks to #MeToo and due process.

In this week’s episode, Professor Leah Litman joins Dahlia Lithwick to tune into Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s comments on #MeToo and due process. And for a full background check on the sexy-sounding Janus v. AFSCME case, which potentially poses an existential threat to public sector unions, Dahlia is joined by professor Catherine Fisk of the University of California at Berkeley School of Law, who wrote about the case for SCOTUSblog.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

