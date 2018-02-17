How Much Process Is Rob Porter Due?

A Preview of a Union-Busting Case, and RBG’s Greatest Hits Tour
Details on the case that could gut public sector unions, and Justice Ginsburg speaks to #MeToo and due process.
To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:
In this week’s episode, Professor Leah Litman joins Dahlia Lithwick to tune into Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s comments on #MeToo and due process. And for a full background check on the sexy-sounding Janus v. AFSCME case, which potentially poses an existential threat to public sector unions, Dahlia is joined by professor Catherine Fisk of the University of California at Berkeley School of Law, who wrote about the case for SCOTUSblog.
Advertisement
Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.