How Much Process Is Rob Porter Due?

In this week’s episode, Professor Leah Litman joins Dahlia Lithwick to tune into Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s comments on #MeToo and due process. And for a full background check on the sexy-sounding Janus v. AFSCME case, which potentially poses an existential threat to public sector unions, Dahlia is joined by professor Catherine Fisk of the University of California at Berkeley School of Law, who wrote about the case for SCOTUSblog.